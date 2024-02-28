RinkWise podcast: Previewing the MIAA tournaments

It’s officially tournament time in Massachusetts.
The MIAA playoffs began earlier this week with some preliminary-round action, but most of the teams across each boys and girls tournament will kick off their postseason runs on Wednesday and Thursday.
In Division 1 boys, St. John’s Prep (17-3-0) is the top seed, while Notre Dame (Hingham) is No. 1 in Division 1 girls at 14-4-2. Meanwhile, Duxbury (19-3-0) is the first seed on the Division 2 girls side, and Tewksbury (17-3-0) is the top seed for the Division 2 boys. Rounding out the No. 1 seeds are Nauset (18-1-1) in Division 3 boys and Winthrop (15-3-2) in Division 4 boys.
New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly take stock of the top teams and storylines in the MIAA tournaments, emphasizing D1 boys, D1 girls and D2 girls. They also discuss some potential matchups they’d like to see and possible upsets.