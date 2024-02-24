New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

Avatar photo
By

St. John's Prep is the No. 1 seed in the 2024 MIAA D1 boys tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The time for the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament has arrived.

The bracket has been released and St. John’s Prep lands the No. 1 seed after going 17-3-0 on the season. Pope Francis, the reigning champ, comes in as the No. 2 seed with a record of 16-5-0. Placing as the No. 3 seed is Catholic Memorial while Xaverian will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 17, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Advertisement

THE OTHER BRACKETS: Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

*Dates and times will be added when they are released 

Round of 32

  • No. 1 St. John’s Prep vs. Winner of No. 32 Lincoln-Sudbury/No. 33 Lexington
  • No. 2 Pope Francis vs. No. 31 Medford
  • No. 3 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 30 Natick
  • No. 4 Xaverian vs. No. 29 Framingham
  • No. 5 Archbishop Williams vs. No. 28 Weymouth
  • No. 6 Arlington vs. No. 27 Wachusett Regional
  • No. 7 Reading vs. No. 26 Bishop Feehan
  • No. 8 Hingham vs. No. 25 Burlington
  • No. 9 Westford Academy vs. No. 24 Braintree
  • No. 10 Marshfield vs. No. 23 Needham
  • No. 11 Winchester vs. No. 22 Waltham
  • No. 12 Franklin vs. No. 21 St. Mary’s
  • No. 13 Saint John’s vs. No. 20 Central Catholic
  • No. 14 BC High vs. No. 19 Andover
  • No. 15 Shrewsbury vs. No. 18 Arlington Catholic
  • No. 16 Wellesley vs. No. 17 Belmont

Preliminary round 

  • No. 32 Lincoln-Sudbury vs. No. 33 Lexington

Related Articles

St. Mary's vs. Malden Catholic

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1…
Read More

MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

The time for the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament has arrived. The bracket has been released and St. John's Prep lands the No. 1…
Read More
Petey Silverman

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's tournament time in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Winthrop…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter