MIAA D1 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

St. John's Prep is the No. 1 seed in the 2024 MIAA D1 boys tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The time for the MIAA Division 1 boys hockey tournament has arrived.

The bracket has been released and St. John’s Prep lands the No. 1 seed after going 17-3-0 on the season. Pope Francis, the reigning champ, comes in as the No. 2 seed with a record of 16-5-0. Placing as the No. 3 seed is Catholic Memorial while Xaverian will be at No. 4.

On Sunday, March 17, a champion will be crowned.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.