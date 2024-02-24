MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

St. Mary's and Malden Catholic are two of the top seeds in the MIAA Division 1 girls tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Notre Dame (Hingham) after going 14-4-2 on the season. The No. 2 St. Mary’s at 18-3-1, while the No. 3 seed is Lincoln-Sudbury (17-2-1). Checking in at No. 4 is Malden Catholic (13-3-4).

The start of the round of 32 is yet to be announced. The championship game will take place Sunday, March 17, at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here for the full bracket.