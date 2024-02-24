New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

MIAA D1 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

St. Mary's vs. Malden Catholic
St. Mary's and Malden Catholic are two of the top seeds in the MIAA Division 1 girls tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The state tournaments are finally here in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 1 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Notre Dame (Hingham) after going 14-4-2 on the season. The No. 2 St. Mary’s at 18-3-1, while the No. 3 seed is Lincoln-Sudbury (17-2-1). Checking in at No. 4 is Malden Catholic (13-3-4).

The start of the round of 32 is yet to be announced. The championship game will take place Sunday, March 17, at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here for the full bracket.

DIVISION 2: Click or tap here to view the MIAA D2 girls bracket, schedule and scores

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Round of 32

  • No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) vs. No. 32 Franklin
  • No. 2 St. Mary’s vs. No. 31 Weymouth
  • No. 3 Lincoln Sudbury vs. No. 30 Arlington Catholic
  • No. 4 Malden Catholic vs. No. 29 Barnstable
  • No. 5 Hingham vs. No. 28 Shawsheen
  • No. 6 Tewksbury/Methuen vs. No. 27 Wellesley
  • No. 7 Shrewsbury vs. No. 26 Bishop Stang
  • No. 8 Pope Francis vs. No. 25 Arlington
  • No. 9 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading vs. No. 24 Winchester
  • No. 10 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 23 Reading
  • No. 11 Archbishop Williams vs. No. 22 Waltham
  • No. 12 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover vs. No. 21 Natick
  • No. 13 Winthrop vs. No. 20 Westford Academy
  • No. 14 Belmont/Watertown vs. No. 19 Billerica/Chelmsford
  • No. 15 Andover vs. No. 18 Boston Latin
  • No. 16 Braintree vs. No. 17 Needham

MIAA BOYS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

