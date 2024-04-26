8 prospects to watch among the ’08s at New England District camp

Ryan Poirier had a strong season for Kent. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2008-born New England District players got their first taste of USA Hockey Select Camps last summer at Select 15. Now, they will battle to earn spots at Select 16.

That starts this weekend.

In all, 102 players from the 2008 birth year will head to New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Mass., to practice and play games for a chance to head to Buffalo, N.Y.

Hand up — I'm not as familiar with the '08s from the New England District as I am with the '07s. However, that's why I'm very much looking forward to this weekend — to get a glimpse at all the '08 talent in one place.

Still, these are a handful of '08 players who are intriguing prospects.

Let's dive in.