14 New England ’08 prospects taken in USHL Phase 1 Draft

David Bosco was taken in the third round of the 2024 USHL Phase 1 Draft by Cedar Rapids. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It was a strong showing for 2008-born prospects from New England in the USHL Phase 1 Draft on Monday. Fourteen locals were selected over the 10 rounds.

Omaha forfeited the first overall pick, while Cedar Rapids, who was slotted at No. 2, didn't make its pick because of a tender. So, the first pick was Des Moines at No. 3.

The Buccaneers selected Blake Zielinski. The right wing played for the North Jersey Avalanche 15O squad this season.

In all, only six teams made first-round picks. No New Englanders were chosen in the top six.