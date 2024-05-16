Maine assistant coach Alfie Michaud draws up a drill at practice. (Katie Peverada/Maine Athletics)

It's the decision of all decisions — at least to that point.

When most players consider going to juniors, many are younger than 18 years old. That age has grown younger over time as kids make the jump to higher levels of hockey.

The life of a junior hockey player is often drastically different than that of a prep or full-season academy player. It's almost all hockey, all the time. The players are older. The competition is better. Often, players are living away from home with a billet family.

It can be a bit of culture shock.