New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Foxboro Summer Prep League rosters announced for 2024 season

Avatar photo
By

Myles Brosnan broke out for Dexter Southfield this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The summer is full of events for local hockey players looking to stay active on the ice.

But no event gets the best players all in one place quite like the Foxboro Summer Prep League, which begins on June 12. It will run at the Foxboro Sports Center every Wednesday through Aug. 22.

This year, players from the 2006-08 birth years were put on rosters. There are six teams and each was allowed to carry two 2009-born players.

Each team is named after its head coach. The bench bosses are Jeff Cox, Peter Donatelli, Tyler Holske, Ian Moran, Drew Omicioli and Sean Walsh.

New England Hockey Journal will have coverage of the games throughout the summer.

Here are the complete rosters of each team. Each player will be listed with first and last name, position, year of birth and the school they're slated to attend in 2024-25.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Foxboro Summer Prep League rosters announced for 2024 season

The summer is full of events for local hockey players looking to stay active on the ice. But no event gets the best players all…
Read More

5 storylines to watch at 2024 Mass. Hockey boys festival’s Final 40

The quest for a spot at a USA Hockey Select Camp begins this weekend. Top players from the 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years will…
Read More

When should players go to juniors? Experts weigh in

It's the decision of all decisions — at least to that point. When most players consider going to juniors, many are younger than 18 years…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter