Foxboro Summer Prep League rosters announced for 2024 season

Myles Brosnan broke out for Dexter Southfield this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The summer is full of events for local hockey players looking to stay active on the ice.

But no event gets the best players all in one place quite like the Foxboro Summer Prep League, which begins on June 12. It will run at the Foxboro Sports Center every Wednesday through Aug. 22.

This year, players from the 2006-08 birth years were put on rosters. There are six teams and each was allowed to carry two 2009-born players.

Each team is named after its head coach. The bench bosses are Jeff Cox, Peter Donatelli, Tyler Holske, Ian Moran, Drew Omicioli and Sean Walsh.

New England Hockey Journal will have coverage of the games throughout the summer.

Here are the complete rosters of each team. Each player will be listed with first and last name, position, year of birth and the school they're slated to attend in 2024-25.