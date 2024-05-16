5 storylines to watch at 2024 Mass. Hockey boys festival’s Final 40

CJ Watroba dazzled during the first weekend of the 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival. (Team Shred Photography)

The quest for a spot at a USA Hockey Select Camp begins this weekend.

Top players from the 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years will head to New England Sports Center for the Mass. Hockey Festival's Final 40.

From there, a group of evaluators will pick a still-unknown number of players to move on to Amherst, N.Y. for Select Camps.

The 2007-born players hope to make Select 17 Camp, while the 2008s will fight for slots at Select 16 Camp. This is the first festival experience for the 2009s, so they will look to play at Select 15 Camp.

Before we dive into storylines for the weekend, here's the full schedule. All games will be held at Rink 1 at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Saturday

2 p.m.: 2009s

4 p.m.: 2008s

6 p.m.: 2007s

Sunday

10 a.m.: 2009s

12 p.m.: 2008s

2 p.m.: 2007s

Here are five storylines to watch.