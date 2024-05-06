Rian Chudzinski had five goals and eight points at 2023 Select 16 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The top 2007-born players from Massachusetts will take part in the Mass. Hockey Festival, which gets underway on Friday and runs through the weekend at New England Sports Center.

Over the three days, evaluators will pick out the best '07s to move on to the Top 40, which is the following weekend.

It's a big year for the '07s. They will fight for a chance to represent the Massachusetts District, which is separate from the New England District, at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp.

This story will focus on some interesting uncommitted '07 forwards to watch during the first weekend.

Here were the full slate of forwards who made it to USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp last season:

Cam Caron

Rian Chudzinski

Dylan Krayer

John McDonough

Michael Munroe

CJ Watroba

Patrick Woods

Five of those seven are committed to Division 1 schools, while Chudzinski and Woods are still too young to commit.

Let's dive into 14 uncommitted forwards to keep an eye on in the first weekend.