Nashoba celebrates after winning the MIAA Division 3 boys hockey title last season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the MIAA Division 3 boys hockey state tournament.

The bracket has been released and Nauset Regional is the No. 1 seed after going 18-1-1. Coming in as the No. 2 seed is Shawsheen Valley Tech, posting a 19-1-0 record. Scituate and Lynnfield grab the No. 3 and 4 seeds respectively.

Last season, No. 11 Nashoba went on an incredible run, culminating in a championship by taking down No. 1 Scituate in overtime.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 17 at TD Garden.