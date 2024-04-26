16 uncommitted ’07s to watch at New England District boys camp

Marco Senerchia had a strong fall with Mid Fairfield and winter with St. George's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The New England District camp takes place this weekend with 201 players across the 2007 and 2008 birth years competing for spots at USA Hockey Select Camps.

There are 99 players in the 2007 group, which will battle to make a team that heads to Buffalo, N.Y., June 25-July 1.

Below are some intriguing, uncommitted prospects among the '07s. That's not to say they're the only interesting prospects.

One of the cool parts about this event is it gives scouts a chance to look at how certain players progressed through the winter, as well as viewings of new players who might just be hitting their stride.

Click or tap here to access the full roster of players at New England District camp.

Let's dive in. There will be a separate story on the '08s.