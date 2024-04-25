Everett Baldwin plays for the Jr. Eagles and St. George's. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The journey to Buffalo, N.Y., for USA Hockey's Select Camps begins this weekend for the boys in the New England District.

As always, the New England District makes up every state in the region except for Massachusetts, which is its own district, according to USA Hockey.

From Friday through Sunday, 201 players from the 2008-born and 2007-born groups descend upon New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Mass., to battle for spots at the select camps.

The '07s will form a team that will compete at Select 17 Camp from June 25-July 1. Last summer, the '06s, led by Northeastern assistant coach Jason Guerriero, won the championship at Select 17 Camp.

Things will be a bit different with the '08s. Select 16 Camp, which will take place July 9-15, mixes players from all over the country, so USA Hockey tells the district how many spots they have to send players to Buffalo and New England abides by it.

On Friday, players will practice and participate in small-area games. From Saturday-Sunday, they will compete and the camp culminates in an All-Star game on Sunday.

Here's the full schedule for the weekend. The '07s will be on the Premier Rink, while the '08s will play on the Second Rink.

In both birth years, players will be spread out across Teams Blue, Red, White, Gold, Green and Black.