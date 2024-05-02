Spencer Thornborough earned an invite to USNTDP Evaluation Camp. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It will be a big day for the top 2008-born prospects in hockey.

The USHL holds its Phase 1 Draft at 5 p.m. EST on Monday. Every team will take turns selecting players born in 2008 they believe can make an impact in the future. The draft will be 10 rounds as the 16 teams make their selections. The USHL Phase 2 Draft will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST. Prospects in the 2004-2008 birth years are eligible to be taken.

There are quite a few New Englanders who should take their phone off "Do not disturb" for Phase 1.

From talking to those around the USHL, the vibe is that New England has a lot of forwards who are candidates to be drafted.

In this story, we'll put players into three categories: definite, probably and maybe. This is purely based on my opinion from watching these '08 prospects over the last two years. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.

Let's dive in.