Canton hoisted last season's MIAA Division 2 boys hockey trophy. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the MIAA boys Division 2 hockey state tournament.

Tewksbury locked up the No. 1 seed after going 17-3-0 on the season, while Canton comes in at No. 2, posting a 15-4-2 record.

The No. 3 seed went to Concod-Carlisle, while Woburn locked up No. 4.

Just because a team is a high seed doesn’t guarantee a path to TD Garden. Last season, No. 3 Canton won the title by beating No. 8 Hopkinton in the final.