6 standout ’08 skaters from Mass. Hockey girls Final 40

Tina Scalese led Groton in scoring for a third straight season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Some of the best players in the state descended on the New England Sports Center last weekend.

Mass. Hockey’s girls festival came down to its Final 40 across the 2007, 2008 and 2009 age groups.

Players will now be selected for USA Hockey’s National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls Select 16/17 (2007/2008) and the Girls Select 15 (2009) camps will be at Miami University (Ohio) in July. The Girls Under-18 Select (2006-2008) camp will be at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., in August.

A friendly reminder, Massachusetts is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey. Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England District. The NE District will hold its girls development camp May 10-12 at NESC.

Let’s dive into six 2008-born skaters who stood out at the Final 40.