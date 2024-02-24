MIAA D2 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

Anna McGinty and Duxbury hold the top seed in the MIAA Division 2 girls tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the MIAA state tournaments.

The MIAA Division 2 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Duxbury after going 19-3-0 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Falmouth at 19-2-1, while the No. 3 seed is Burlington (17-1-2). Checking in at No. 4 is Nauset/Monomoy (17-2-1).

The start of the round of 32 is yet to be announced. The championship game will take place Sunday, March 17, at TD Garden.

Duxbury is the defending Division 2 champions after beating Canton in last year’s title game.