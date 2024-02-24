New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

MIAA D2 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

By

Anna McGinty
Anna McGinty and Duxbury hold the top seed in the MIAA Division 2 girls tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the MIAA state tournaments.

The MIAA Division 2 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Duxbury after going 19-3-0 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Falmouth at 19-2-1, while the No. 3 seed is Burlington (17-1-2). Checking in at No. 4 is Nauset/Monomoy (17-2-1).

The start of the round of 32 is yet to be announced. The championship game will take place Sunday, March 17, at TD Garden.

Duxbury is the defending Division 2 champions after beating Canton in last year’s title game.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here for the full bracket.

DIVISION 1: Click or tap here to view the MIAA D1 girls bracket, schedule and scores

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Round of 32

  • No. 1 Duxbury vs. No. 32 Boston Latin Academy
  • No. 2 Falmouth vs. No. 31 Newburyport
  • No. 3 Burlington vs. No. 30 Medway
  • No. 4 Nauset/Monomoy vs. No. 29 Dennis-Yarmouth
  • No. 5 Algonquin/Hudson vs. No. 28 Auburn
  • No. 6 Longmeadow vs. No. 27 Leominster
  • No. 7 Canton vs. No. 26 Hanover
  • No. 8 Pembroke vs. No. 25 Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake
  • No. 9 Milton vs. No. 24 Norwood
  • No. 10 Westwood vs. No. 23 Woburn
  • No. 11 Marshfield vs. No. 22 Scituate
  • No. 12 Dedham vs. No. 21 Martha’s Vineyard
  • No. 13 Sandwich vs. No. 20 Stoneham
  • No. 14 Plymouth vs. No. 19 Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich
  • No. 15 King Philip vs. No. 18 Medfield
  • No. 16 Walpole vs. No. 17 Gloucester

MIAA BOYS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

