Dale Reinhardt has seen it all.
The boys head coach at Kent has guided the Lions to three of the last five Large School titles. Before taking the job at Kent in 2013, Reinhardt was an assistant at Canterbury from 2010 to 2013.
During his playing days, Reinhardt was a standout at Holy Cross after playing at Delbarton. He played a season in the ECHL between the Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign before beginning his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Holy Cross under former head coach Paul Pearl, now the athletic director at Dexter Southfield.
Reinhardt joined New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly in the latest RinkWise episode.