MIAA

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

Petey Silverman
Petey Silverman helped lead Winthrop to the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Division 4 boys hockey tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s tournament time in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Winthrop after going 15-3-2 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Nantucket at 15-4-1, while the No. 3 seed is Norwell (15-5-1). Checking in at No. 4 is Sandwich (17-4-1).

The start of the round of 32 is yet to be announced. The championship game will take place Sunday, March 17, at TD Garden.

Norwell is the defending Division 4 champion after beating Sandwich in overtime of last year’s title game.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here for the full bracket.

OTHER BOYS DIVISIONS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Round of 32

  • No. 1 Winthrop vs. No. 32 Tri-County RVT
  • No. 2 Nantucket vs. No. 31 Saint John Paul II
  • No. 3 Norwell vs. No. 30 Groton-Dunstable
  • No. 4 Sandwich vs. No. 29 Taconic
  • No. 5 Dover-Sherborn vs. No. 28 Boston Latin Academy
  • No. 6 Hanover vs. No. 27 Saint Bernard’s
  • No. 7 Wilmington vs. No. 26 Fitchburg
  • No. 8 Martha’s Vineyard vs. No. 25 Greenfield
  • No. 9 Medway vs. No. 24 Ashland
  • No. 10 Stoneham vs. No. 23 Rockport
  • No. 11 Old Rochester Regional vs. No. 22 Cohasset
  • No. 12 Dedham vs. No. 21 Swampscott
  • No. 13 North Reading vs. No. 20 Gardner
  • No. 14 Lunenberg vs. No. 19 Littleton
  • No. 15 Bourne vs. No. 18 Abington
  • No. 16 Seekonk vs. No. 17 Hudson

MIAA GIRLS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

