MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

Petey Silverman helped lead Winthrop to the No. 1 seed in the MIAA Division 4 boys hockey tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s tournament time in Massachusetts.

The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Winthrop after going 15-3-2 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Nantucket at 15-4-1, while the No. 3 seed is Norwell (15-5-1). Checking in at No. 4 is Sandwich (17-4-1).

The start of the round of 32 is yet to be announced. The championship game will take place Sunday, March 17, at TD Garden.

Norwell is the defending Division 4 champion after beating Sandwich in overtime of last year’s title game.