302 players to try out at New England District girls festival

St. Paul's Tess Mulkerron will be among 2007 forwards at the NE District festival. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The offseason rolls on.

Last week, Mass. Hockey's girls festival wrapped up with the Final 40 for 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years, as well as the 2010 Eastern Select Development Camp tryout.

Now it's time for the New England District's girls player development camp tryouts.

From May 10-12, 297 of the region's best skaters across the 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 will flock to the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass.

From there, players in the 2007, 2008 and 2009 groups will be selected to participate in the New England District development camp from June 21-25 at St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH. The 2010 players selected from this tryout will participate in the New England Girls 14 Eastern Selects Camp from June 26-30 at St. Anselm.

The 2007, 2008 and 2009's will be selected for USA Hockey’s National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls Select 16/17 (2007/2008) and the Girls Select 15 (2009) camps will be in July at Miami University (Ohio). The Girls Under-18 Select (2006-2008) camp will be in August at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY.

A friendly reminder, Massachusetts is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey. Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England District.

Here's who made each roster for the NE District's girls development camp tryouts.