13 players from New England District selected for Select 17 Camp

George McCaffrey is committed to UNH. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The New England District won the championship at USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp last season. The coaching staff, led by Northeastern assistant Jason Guerriero, want to repeat.

They have picked the next batch of players tasked with defending last season's title.

The New England District Camp took place this past weekend with the top 2007-born players from all over the region competing for spots at Select 17 Camp.

As a friendly reminder, the New England District is comprised of every state in the region except for Massachusetts. USA Hockey treats Massachusetts as its own district.

Players who didn't make this initial roster can still get at-large bids from USA Hockey.

Here are the selections for Select 17 Camp. It's organized by player, current team and hometown.