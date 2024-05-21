New England Hockey Journal

NTDP

Mass. Hockey Festival: Which ’09s are on the U.S. NTDP track?

Carter Meyer posted 39 points for Rivers this winter. (Team Shred Photography)

When the Mass. Hockey Festival rolls around, it's always fascinating to watch the youngest age group.

This year, it was the 2009-born players.

The '09s are vying for spots at USA Hockey's Select 15 Camp this summer. However, evaluators from the U.S. National Team Development Program are also keeping an eye on them because next year, these 09s will begin receiving invitations to NTDP Evaluation Camp.

At the festival this past weekend, one thing was clear with the '09s: Some high-end forwards are on track to be U.S. NTDP candidates next year.

It's still early. Lots can change over the summer and during next season, but here are some candidates to receive U.S. NTDP Evaluation Camp invitations next year. Every candidate listed will play at either a prep school or an academy during the 2024-25 season.

Mass. Hockey Festival: Which '09s are on the U.S. NTDP track?

