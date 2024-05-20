Sam Pandolfo plays for Rivers. (Team Shred Photography)

MARLBORO, Mass. — So, who's moving on to USA Hockey Select Camps?

Another Mass. Hockey boys festival has come and gone, as play took place over the last two weekends at New England Sports Center.

The first weekend featured around 80 players in each of the 2007, 2008 and 2009 birth years. The evaluators moved that number down to 40 for the games this weekend.

From here, players will be selected to play to move on to Amherst, N.Y. There, '09s will play at Select 15 Camp, '08s will take part in Select 16 Camp and '07s will fight to stand out at Select 17 Camp.

The number of players who make Select Camps from this festival doesn't usually change much from year to year. To make my own picks, I based the numbers on last year's metrics.

2007: Nine forwards, five defensemen, one goalie

2008: Seven forwards, four defensemen, one goalie

2009: 10 forwards, five defensemen, two goalies

I can't say this enough: I don't decide who moves on to Select Camp. These views don't reflect those of USA Hockey or Mass. Hockey. This is solely my opinion. Still, it's a fun exercise to reveal my own selections of who I would send to camp. They are listed based on how I'd rank them.

The official picks are slated to be released later this week.

Let's dive in.