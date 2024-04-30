11 standout ’08 forwards from New England District boys camp

Garrit Turcotte played for Seacoast Performance Academy this season. (MS Films)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The New England District boys hockey camp is over. Top prospects born in 2007 and 2008 descended upon New England Sports Village to fight for spots at USA Hockey's Select 17 and 16 Camps.

We've already covered the best 2007-born players and the 2008-born defenders. Now, let's look at the '08 forwards.

These forwards were an interesting group. I watched a good amount of the '08s, and I didn't feel there was an overwhelming best player among the forwards.

I ranked the '07s. With the '08 forwards, I'll list the players who showed the best in alphabetical order instead. I know, I know — it's not as fun. But there wasn't much that separated players from one another in this list.

At this time, it's unknown how many spots USA Hockey will give to the New England District to send players.

Also, here's our usual friendly reminder that the New England District includes all states except Massachusetts. In the eyes of USA Hockey, Massachusetts is a separate district.

Let's dive in.