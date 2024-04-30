Ethan Travis played his fall hockey for the Neponset Valley River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The selections are in.

This weekend, the top 2008-born players from the New England District made the trip to New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Mass. The district is comprised of every state in the region except for Massachusetts, which is its own district, according to USA Hockey.

Ultimately, USA Hockey gave New England eight spots for forwards, five for defensemen and one for a goalie. Those players will compete at Select 16 Camp in Buffalo, N.Y. That runs July 9-15.

It's also important to note that these players don't all play on one team — USA Hockey scatters them among players from other regions.

There are still options for some players who didn't make it to get at-large bids.

Here are the selections. We've organized it by player name, team and hometown.