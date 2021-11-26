New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Noble and Greenough 

By

Aidan Lyons
Nobles senior defenseman Aidan Lyons (Brookline, Mass.) is an offensive D-man with college potential. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brian Day and his staff at the Noble and Greenough School are looking forward to returning to normal in the prep hockey landscape just as much as their players. 

After the turbulent nature of the season (or lack thereof) in 2020-21, it's hard to blame them. 

When the official Independent School League season was called off due to the pandemic, the Bulldogs did their best to maneuver the uncertainty of the partial winter campaign.

“We got to skate about three times a week on average," said Day, who's served as head coach of the Dedham, Mass., prep school since 2001.

(Previously in NEHJ’s prep school preview series: BrunswickGunneryNew HamptonSt. Mark’sTaborLoomis Chaffee, BerkshireSt. George’s, CushingBelmont HillMiddlesexPomfret, St. Sebastian's)

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

St. Sebastian's Will Elias

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at St. Sebastian’s

Considering the nature of the season, St. Sebastian’s had it pretty good during last year's Covid-stricken campaign. Practicing from late November through early March, the…
Read More
Rex Mabbs

Prep previews: Bobby Jay ‘pumped up’ for first official season at Middlesex

Over a year after being named head coach, Bobby Jay is entering his first official season behind the bench at Middlesex.  The former pro defenseman…
Read More
Nils Forselius

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Pomfret

The last time Pomfret played an official prep hockey game, it fell just short of its second New England championship in four seasons, dropping a…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter