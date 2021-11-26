Nobles senior defenseman Aidan Lyons (Brookline, Mass.) is an offensive D-man with college potential. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brian Day and his staff at the Noble and Greenough School are looking forward to returning to normal in the prep hockey landscape just as much as their players.

After the turbulent nature of the season (or lack thereof) in 2020-21, it's hard to blame them.

When the official Independent School League season was called off due to the pandemic, the Bulldogs did their best to maneuver the uncertainty of the partial winter campaign.

“We got to skate about three times a week on average," said Day, who's served as head coach of the Dedham, Mass., prep school since 2001.

