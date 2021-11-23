New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at St. Sebastian’s

By

St. Sebastian's Will Elias
Senior defenseman Will Elias (Weston, Mass.) is one of the top uncommitted '03 prospects in New England. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Considering the nature of the season, St. Sebastian’s had it pretty good during last year's Covid-stricken campaign.

Practicing from late November through early March, the Arrows played 10 games — about one-third of their normal schedule — against fellow Independent School League foes.

Although it wasn’t a picture-perfect season, the Sean McCann-led group made the most of its opportunities during the winter and carried their efforts into summer and fall play, skating for local Midget clubs across New England.

Now, after more than a year of development, the team is hungry to put its work to the test as it sets out on the first full ISL season since 2019-20.

(Previously in NEHJ’s prep school preview series: BrunswickGunneryNew HamptonSt. Mark’sTaborLoomis Chaffee, BerkshireSt. George’s, CushingBelmont HillMiddlesexPomfret)

