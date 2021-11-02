Cushing Academy senior Owen Paskowski (Plymouth, Mass.) will anchor the Penguins on the blue line. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

After more than 30 years of NCAA coaching experience, Paul Pearl (Winthrop, Mass.) is taking the reins at Cushing Academy for the 2021-22 campaign.

The former Boston University associate head coach, who spent 19 seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Holy Cross, is stepping in for longtime prep coach Steve Jacobs, who is moving into a new position, Director of Boys Hockey.

Jacobs, a native of Hudson, Mass., joined the Penguins in 1985 and spent 22 seasons with the Ashburnham prep school before stepping away in 2007. He returned in 2017 and spent the past four seasons with the team but has once again decided to take a step back from his role as head coach.

Although now serving under a different title, Jacobs will remain involved with the program and work closely with Pearl as he navigates his first season at the prep level.

The duo shared insight into the transition, their respective coaching careers and more on a recent episode of New England Hockey Journal’s “RinkWise” podcast.

