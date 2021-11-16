Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Pomfret

Senior forward Nils Forselius (Guilford, Conn.) is expected to play a key rolet at Pomfret School this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The last time Pomfret played an official prep hockey game, it fell just short of its second New England championship in four seasons, dropping a 5-3 contest to the Frederick Gunn School in the 2020 NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons final.

Although the team didn’t walk away with a trophy after impressive wins over St. Mark’s and Groton, it marked another successful season for the Matt Goethals-led group. It was their third showing in the Small School tournament since they won their first title — a 3-2 overtime win over Cushing — in 2017.

After no games in 2020-21, the Griffins are eager to embark on a full season with the goal of once again competing for a playoff spot in March.

