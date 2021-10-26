Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at St. George’s

St. George's forward Donovan Frias (Hudson, Mass.) and his twin brother, Julian, are both committed to Yale. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

2020-21 prep hockey season was one that St. George’s School had been building toward for quite some time.

With a deep core of returners and a group of skilled young players coming into their own, it was shaping up to be a promising year for the Newport, R.I., prep school that plays in the ISL Eberhart Division.

When the season was all but canceled due to the coronavirus, however, only a handful of players remained to do team skills sessions while the rest learned remotely and played for Midget clubs across New England.

For SGS head coach Jeff Dwyer (New Canaan, Conn.), it was especially disappointing for the seniors who never got the chance to write an official ending to their prep school hockey careers.

