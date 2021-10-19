Nick Donaldson (New Canaan, Conn) is playing split season with Mid Fairfield 18-U ahead of the winter slate. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As we make our way into the third week of October, the 2021-22 prep school hockey season is inching closer by the day.

With fall hockey in full swing and winter not far off, we continue to ramp up our coverage for the coming season with a series of local prep school previews to see how things are shaping up after last year’s COVID-stricken campaign.

After playing just two games in 2020-21, Dan Driscoll’s (Lynn, Mass.) squad at Berkshire is eager to return to action.

