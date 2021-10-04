Holy Cross commit Coleman Jenkins (Mansfield, Mass.) will serve as a captain for the Seawolves in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While Tabor Academy only managed to play two scrimmages last season, the Seawolves did their best to turn a negative experience into a positive one.

Because the NEPSAC lifted its out-of-season team activities ban, the Marion, Mass., prep school spent a lot of time in practice before playing a pair of exhibition contests against Nobles and Middlesex to wrap up the pandemic-stricken campaign.

For head coach Gerry Dineen, entering his 22nd season at the ISL Keller program’s helm, it was a nice change of pace considering the nature of the past year.

