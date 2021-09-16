Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch at New Hampton

New Hampton School went 21-9-4 and qualified for the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons Tournament in 2019-20. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It wasn’t ideal, but New Hampton played 13 games last season, the most of any team in the Lakes Region. That's saying something considering the New Hampshire-based prep league played one of the most ‘normal’ schedules in the region in 2020-21.

In doing so, the Huskies spent a considerable amount of time together, something that not every program had the chance to do amidst the coronavirus-impacted campaign.

Now, with things on track to return to normal and everyone from last year's team returning, besides the graduates, NHS is eager to dive into 2021-22 as the winter season nears closer by the day.