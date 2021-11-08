Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Belmont Hill

Will Killoran (Charlestown, Mass.) is one of several prospects to watch at Belmont Hill this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The last time Belmont Hill made a NEPSAC tournament appearance was March 2017.

After not having the chance to do so in 2021, the Belmont, Mass., prep school, under the direction of a new head coach, is reloaded and eager to compete for a playoff spot in 2022.

Former assistant Brian Phinney (Ripton, Vt.) was officially named head coach in March. The Middlebury College alum served in an interim capacity last season, stepping in for Jeremiah McCarthy (Boston, Mass.), who went remote for the duration of the Covid-shortened campaign. Phinney served the previous two seasons under McCarthy as assistant coach.

