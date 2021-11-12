New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep previews: Bobby Jay ‘pumped up’ for first official season at Middlesex

By

Rex Mabbs
Rex Mabbs (Concord, Mass.) is one of three key seniors who will lead Middlesex at the start of the season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Over a year after being named head coach, Bobby Jay is entering his first official season behind the bench at Middlesex. 

The former pro defenseman came aboard at the start of the 2020-21 season, stepping in for longtime Zebras head coach, Joe Mallen, who spent 18 seasons at the Concord, Mass., prep school after a decade-plus career in the NCAA. 

For Jay, who has held various positions at all different levels of the game, it’s been a long time coming to get behind an Independent School League bench. 

(Previously in NEHJ's prep school preview series: BrunswickGunneryNew HamptonSt. Mark’sTaborLoomis Chaffee, BerkshireSt. George’s, Cushing, Belmont Hill

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Will Killoran

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Belmont Hill

The last time Belmont Hill made a NEPSAC tournament appearance was March 2017. After not having the chance to do so in 2021, the Belmont,…
Read More
Owen Paskowski

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Cushing

After more than 30 years of NCAA coaching experience, Paul Pearl (Winthrop, Mass.) is taking the reins at Cushing Academy for the 2021-22 campaign. The former Boston University…
Read More
Donovan Frias

Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at St. George’s

The 2020-21 prep hockey season was one that St. George’s School had been building toward for quite some time.  With a deep core of returners…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter