Prep previews: Bobby Jay ‘pumped up’ for first official season at Middlesex

Rex Mabbs (Concord, Mass.) is one of three key seniors who will lead Middlesex at the start of the season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Over a year after being named head coach, Bobby Jay is entering his first official season behind the bench at Middlesex.

The former pro defenseman came aboard at the start of the 2020-21 season, stepping in for longtime Zebras head coach, Joe Mallen, who spent 18 seasons at the Concord, Mass., prep school after a decade-plus career in the NCAA.

For Jay, who has held various positions at all different levels of the game, it’s been a long time coming to get behind an Independent School League bench.

