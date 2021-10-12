Prep previews: Key players, storylines to watch for at Loomis Chaffee

Chris Hibson (New Haven, Conn.) will captain the Pelicans during his fourth season at Loomis Chaffee. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nineteen months and counting. That's how long it's been since Loomis Chaffee defeated Cushing in the title game of the 2020 NEPSAC Martin/Earl Tournament just days before the world changed.

After the arrival of the coronavirus and the Founders League's subsequent decision to cancel winter sports, the Pelicans never got the chance to defend their title in 2020-21, and only managed to play three games.

While a typical season would have been the preferred outcome, the team made the most of its opportunities during the partial season, head coach JR Zavisza said, even if it wasn't an official one.

