Podcast: Who has impressed in college hockey recruiting season?

CJ Watroba committed to Merrimack on Aug. 1. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The latest college hockey recruiting season is only 15 days old and already, there’s been tons of news swirling.

Most of the top local prospects have picked their future college home. On Aug. 1 and in the first few days after, lots of local prospects announced commitments.

So, host Stephanie Wood and editor Evan Marinofsky (Framingham, Mass.) broke it all down and gave their reactions to all the early recruiting news on the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast.

This was recorded on Aug. 8, so some big-name prospects like Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) and Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) announced their commitments after.