Thatcher Bernstein is one of the top goalies in the 2006 birth year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The college hockey recruitment news never stops coming.

And it feels like it's always Harvard.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Harvard got another commitment from a top prospect, this time from goalie Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.).

The Crimson were the favorite to land the 6-foot-3, 209-pound netminder from Nobles.