9 standout ’07 defenders from New England District boys camp

Everett Baldwin was a force at St. George's this past season. (Louis Walker III Photography)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Now, it's time to look at the defensemen and goalies from New England District boys camp. We've already ranked the top forwards at the event, which was held at New England Sports Village.

The one theme of the defensemen was the top two were obvious...it was just hard to pick which one was better. Both were outstanding when moving the puck.

After the top two, the other five brought different skills.

It will be interesting to see which players make the team that goes to Buffalo, N.Y. That's slated to be announced later this week. While it's unknown exactly how many spots USA Hockey will let New England have, last season's championship-winning team had 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

Here’s our usual friendly reminder that the New England District includes all states except Massachusetts. In the eyes of USA Hockey, Massachusetts is a separate district.

These are just my opinions below.

Let's dive in to the seven best defensemen at the event, as well as the two best netminders.