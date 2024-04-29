Hugo Daniel played for North Yarmouth Academy this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Last summer, the New England District won USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp. Now the focus is on repeating.

The New England District Camp wrapped up this weekend with practices on Friday, games all day Saturday and then a combination of regular games and an All-Star Game on Sunday.

As always, here's a friendly reminder that the New England District includes all states except Massachusetts. In the eyes of USA Hockey, Massachusetts is a separate district.

The play was fairly strong among the '07s with multiple college coaches in attendance. Many of them were evaluators for the event, which was held at New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Mass.

It's unknown how many spots USA Hockey will grant New England's Select 17 team, but last season's team had 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

This story will focus on the forwards, while there will be a separate story on defensemen and goalies. I'm going to be a bit of a rule-breaker and rank my top 11 forwards from the event. I can't reiterate this enough — this is just my opinion.

The team is expected to be announced later this week.

Let's dive in.