Tommy Anderson was a standout this weekend at the Mass. Hockey Festival. (Team Shred Photography)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Mass. Hockey Festival got underway this past weekend. For the '07s, it was a particularly big weekend.

The best players from Massachusetts battled for spots in the Final 40. You can check out those selections by clicking or tapping here.

From there, 2007-born players will hope to be selected for USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp.

I took in the '07s on Sunday. These 14 players stood out while I was watching. Obviously, these aren't the only players who stood out this weekend,

Let's dive in.