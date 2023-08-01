Matthew Frost is committed to Boston College. (Alycia Sandella/South Kent)

Every August, rising juniors in high school from around the United States, as well as the world, get offers from Division 1 schools to fulfill a dream of playing college hockey.

This year is no different, as the recruiting window opens on Aug. 1.

While some players commit immediately on Aug. 1 and in the days after, some wait awhile to mull their options. Some don't commit for a year or two.

There is no right way to handle things, which is why I thought it would be helpful for players being offered now — and players in future recruitment classes — to hear from last year's top prospects.