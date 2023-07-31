New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

9 prospects to watch when college hockey recruiting opens

Avatar photo
By

Richard Gallant played at St. Mark's for the last two seasons. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

And here we go.

Since Jan. 1, college hockey teams have been able to contact then-sophomores in high schools. That will all pay off on Aug. 1 when colleges can begin offering scholarships to those same players, who are now entering their junior year of high school.

Last year saw a handful of local talent commit when Aug. 1 rolled around.

Defenseman Owen Keefe (Saugus, Mass.) committed to BU on Day 1. Defenseman Tory Pitner and forward Matthew Frost, who both played at South Kent, committed to schools on Day 1, too, with Pitner choosing UMass and Frost opting for Boston College.

Kent's Alex Bales announced Providence College was his destination on Aug. 1. Cam Russo (Middleton, Mass.), a forward at Governor's Academy, chose Brown, while Dexter's Jonathan Lanza (Winthrop, Mass.) selected Yale. Westminster's Ryan Shaw (East Longmeadow, Mass.) gave his commitment to RPI.

Some top talent opt to wait until later in August, while others take their time to decide. Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.), a projected top-three pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, waited until September of last year to announce his commitment to the University of Minnesota. Most wait even longer.

Still, a good number of players announce early in August. Here are nine prospects to watch when the recruiting window opens. Many more players from around the region may commit throughout August and some on this list may opt to wait.

It's an ever-changing process, but I find these nine particularly interesting. They're listed alphabetically.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College hockey commitments: Live updates from start of signing season

College hockey recruiting season is now in session. Now that we're into August, rising juniors can pledge commitments to colleges. It's an important time for…
Read More

9 takeaways from college hockey recruiting season’s first day

Well, that was quite the first day of college hockey recruiting season now, wasn't it? In all, 17 players committed to New England college hockey…
Read More

‘Don’t take it for granted’: College hockey commits give advice to future recruits

Every August, rising juniors in high school from around the United States, as well as the world, get offers from Division 1 schools to fulfill…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds