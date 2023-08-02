9 takeaways from college hockey recruiting season’s first day

Cam Caron committed to Northeastern on the first day of eligibility. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Well, that was quite the first day of college hockey recruiting season now, wasn't it?

In all, 17 players committed to New England college hockey programs on the first day schools were allowed to offer rising juniors in high school. Of those 17, seven grew up in New England.

There's no doubt there will be a flurry of more activity in the coming days and weeks. Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.), Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) and a plethora of other local prospects have yet to announce their decision.

Here are nine storylines from Aug. 1.