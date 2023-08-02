New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

9 takeaways from college hockey recruiting season’s first day

Avatar photo
By

Cam Caron committed to Northeastern on the first day of eligibility. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Well, that was quite the first day of college hockey recruiting season now, wasn't it?

In all, 17 players committed to New England college hockey programs on the first day schools were allowed to offer rising juniors in high school. Of those 17, seven grew up in New England.

There's no doubt there will be a flurry of more activity in the coming days and weeks. Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.), Teddy Mutryn (Norwell, Mass.) and a plethora of other local prospects have yet to announce their decision.

Here are nine storylines from Aug. 1.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College hockey commitments: Live updates from start of signing season

College hockey recruiting season is now in session. Now that we're into August, rising juniors can pledge commitments to colleges. It's an important time for…
Read More

9 takeaways from college hockey recruiting season’s first day

Well, that was quite the first day of college hockey recruiting season now, wasn't it? In all, 17 players committed to New England college hockey…
Read More

‘Don’t take it for granted’: College hockey commits give advice to future recruits

Every August, rising juniors in high school from around the United States, as well as the world, get offers from Division 1 schools to fulfill…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds