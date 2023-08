Richard Gallant put up 76 points over two seasons at St. Mark's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the top New England prospects from this college hockey recruiting class has announced his future home.

Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) announced his commitment to Harvard via Instagram on Monday.

The 5-foot-7, 165-pound center was one of the most sought-after recruits in the region, gaining interest from some of the country's top programs.

Gallant lit up the scoresheet with St. Mark's over the last two seasons.