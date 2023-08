We’ll be tracking the commitments from New England players and schools on this page. Check back here for updates.

It’s an important time for players and coaches across the hockey landscape. While some players choose to wait, others announced as early as Aug. 1.

Now that we’re into August, rising juniors can pledge commitments to colleges.

College hockey recruiting season is now in session.

Jay Pandolfo and BU are always big in the college recruiting game.

Players who have committed are listed alphabetically.

Everett Baldwin

Everett Baldwin announced his commitment to Providence College. The defenseman enters his second season with St. George’s this winter.

John Banks

Banks announced his commitment to UMass this afternoon. The Secaucus, N.J., native has spent the last three seasons with the North Jersey Avalanche.

Thomas Belzil

Belzil, a forward, committed to UMass late this afternoon. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec native skated for Bishop’s College School Varsity team this past winter.

Donny Bracco

This morning, the New York native pledged his commitment to play at Harvard. He’s a longtime standout defenseman for the Long Island Gulls.

Conrado Calderini

Calderini committed to Quinnipiac. The Greenwich, Conn., native played for the Berkshire School last winter and the Neponset Valley River Rats 16U in the fall.

Cam Caron

Caron committed to Northeastern this afternoon. The Dracut, Mass., native was a standout forward for New Hampton this past winter.

Haeden Ellis

Haeden Ellis announced his commitment to Northeastern this afternoon. The Buffalo, N.Y., native played for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres the past three seasons.

Luka Graziano

Graziano announced his commitment to Harvard Wednesday morning. A right-shot defenseman, he played for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens this past winter.

Dylan Hunt

Hunt announced his choice of Yale late Tuesday night. The Marlborough, Mass., native has proven his worth as a stout defender for both Milton Academy and the Boston Jr. Eagles.

Lev Katzin

The Ontario native announced his commitment to Harvard this morning. He played for the Toronto Marlboros U16 team this past winter.

Aidan Lane

Lane announced his commitment to Harvard this morning. From 2021-23, he was a standout player for the Toronto Marlboros.

Jack Murtagh

The New York native committed to Boston University this morning. Murtagh played for Bishop Kearney Selects for the past two seasons.

Kirby Perler

Perler committed to Yale late Tuesday night. The Woodbridge, Conn., native played for the Mid Fairfield Rangers 15O team this past winter and is slated to join the Long Island Gulls 16U squad in 2023-24.

Grayden Robertson-Palmer

Robertson-Palmer announced his choice of Dartmouth Tuesday night. The Kanata, Ont., native played at Phillips Andover last winter and the Northern Cyclones 16U in the fall.

Kolin Sisson

Sisson, the Lincoln, R.I., native, has committed to Providence College. He played last season for both South Kent and Mount St. Charles.

CJ Watroba

Watroba announced his commitment to Merrimack. The West Springfield, Mass., native helped guide Pope Francis to a D1 state title this past winter.

Ryan White

White committed to Providence College. The Kanata, Ont., native spent the 2022-23 season with Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U as a defenseman.

Ben Wilmott

Wilmott committed to Northeastern. From Seattle, Wash., Wilmott played with North Jersey Avalanche last season.