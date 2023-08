Teddy Mutryn has 55 points in 51 games through two seasons at St. Sebastian's. (St. Sebastian's Athletics)

In the college hockey recruiting world, lots has happened in the last week.

Most notably, St. Sebastian's forward Teddy Mutryn chose Boston College. That news came on Saturday.

But lots of other local recruitment news came in the days before and after.

Here is everything that's happened since Aug. 8.