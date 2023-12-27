New England Hockey Journal

Boys

Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

St. Sebastian's celebrates
St. Sebastian's co-hosts a New Year's showcase with Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

With Christmas in the rearview, the prep hockey schedule powers forward.

Many teams will hit the ground running out of the break with another round of holiday tournaments to close out December and begin the new year.

The action begins on Thursday, Dec. 28, with the starts of the Watkins New Year’s Invitational and the Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament. Both run through Saturday, Dec. 30. Cushing hosts the Watkins, while all games of the Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament are at Belmont Hill.

The North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff and Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase each runs from Friday to Saturday.

The Tabor New Year’s Tournament kicks off 2024 on Monday, Jan. 1, lasting through Tuesday, Jan. 2. The GameSheet Prep Cup in Exeter, N.H., wraps up the tournament slate. It begins Friday, Jan. 5, and ends Sunday, Jan. 7.

FULL RESULTS: Check out what happened in every pre-Christmas boys prep holiday tournament

Here are the full schedules for each of these tournaments.

2023 Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament

All games played at Belmont Hill

Green Division: Nichols, Gilmour Academy, Millbrook School, Académie Saint-Louis
Blue Division: Belmont Hill, Brewster Academy, Brunswick, St. Francis School

Thursday, Dec. 28

  • Belmont Hill vs. Brunswick, 9 a.m.
  • Brewster vs. St. Francis, 11 a.m.
  • Gilmour vs. Millbrook, 1 p.m.
  • Nichols vs. Académie Saint-Louis, 3 p.m.
  • St. Francis vs. Belmont Hill, 6 p.m.
  • Brunswick vs. Brewster, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

  • Nichols vs. Gilmour, 9 a.m.
  • Millbrook vs. Académie Saint-Louis, 11 a.m.
  • Belmont Hill vs. Brewster, 1 p.m.
  • Brunswick vs. St. Francis, 3 p.m.
  • Millbrook vs. Nichols, 6 p.m.
  • Académie Saint-Louis vs. Gilmour, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

  • 4th place teams, 8 a.m.
  • 3rd place teams, 10 a.m.
  • 2nd place teams, 12 p.m.
  • Championship, 2:30 p.m.

2023 Watkins New Year’s Invitational

All games played at Cushing Academy

Fisher Division: Canterbury, Cushing, Lawrence, New Hampton
Iorio Division: Dexter, Governor’s, Stanstead, Thayer

Thursday, Dec. 28:

  • Game 1: New Hampton vs. Lawrence, 11 a.m.
  • Game 2: Cushing vs. Canterbury, 1:10 p.m.
  • Game 3: Governor’s vs. Stanstead, 3:20 p.m.
  • Game 4: Thayer vs. Dexter, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

  • Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11 a.m.
  • Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:10 p.m.
  • Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3:20 p.m.
  • Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 9 a.m.
  • Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11:10 a.m.
  • Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 1;20 p.m. (3rd place)
  • Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 3:30 p.m. (Championship)

STANDOUTS: 14 players who impressed at the Flood-Marr Tournament

Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase

Friday, Dec. 29 at St. Sebastian’s

  • Williston vs. St. Sebastian’s, 11 a.m.
  • Nobles vs. Berkshire, 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 at Nobles

  • Williston vs. Nobles, 12 p.m.
  • St. Sebastian’s vs. Berkshire, 2:15 p.m.

North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff

All games played at North Yarmouth Academy

Friday, Dec. 29

  • Berwick vs. NYA, 1 p.m.
  • BB&N vs. Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

  • BB&N vs. NYA, 9 a.m.
  • Roxbury Latin vs. Berwick, 11 a.m.
  • Berwick vs. BB&N, 3 p.m.
  • Roxbury Latin vs. NYA, 5 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS: Who showed out during the first round of holiday tournaments?

2024 Tabor New Year’s Tournament

All games played at Tabor, unless otherwise noted

Monday, Jan. 1

  • Game 1: St. Paul’s vs. Milton, 9 a.m.
  • Game 2: St. George’s vs. Proctor, 9 a.m. (at Gallo Arena, Buzzards Bay, Mass.)
  • Game 3: Tabor vs. Pomfret, 11 a.m.
  • Game 4, Winchendon vs. Kents Hill, 11 a.m. (at Gallo Arena, Buzzards Bay, Mass.)
  • Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2 p.m.
  • Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 4 p.m.
  • Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m.
  • Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 9 a.m.
  • Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 11 a.m.
  • Game 11: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8
  • Game 12: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 (Championship)

2024 GameSheet Prep Cup

All games played at the Rinks at Exeter, Exeter, NH

Friday, Jan. 5

  • Game 1: Northwood vs. Dexter, 9:20 a.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 2: Culver vs. Nichols, 10 a.m. (Rink 1)
  • Game 3: St. Andrew’s vs. Frederick Gunn 12 p.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 4: Kimball Union vs. Mount St. Charles (Rink 1)

Saturday, Jan. 6

  • Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 10:40 a.m. (Rink 1)
  • Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 12 p.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 2:40 p.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 3:30 p.m. (Rink 1)

Sunday, Jan. 7

  • Game 9: Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 9 a.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 10; 5th place: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 9:30 a.m. (Rink 1)
  • Game 11; 3rd place: Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 11:40 a.m. (Rink 2)
  • Game 12; Championship: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12:10 p.m. (Rink 1)

CHAMP RECAPS: KUA wins Flood-Marr | Holderness wins Groton/Lawrence | Brunswick wins Kevin Mutch

RinkWise podcast: Highlighting the best of the prep holiday tournaments

Our Free Weekly Newsletter