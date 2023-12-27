Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

St. Sebastian's co-hosts a New Year's showcase with Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

With Christmas in the rearview, the prep hockey schedule powers forward.

Many teams will hit the ground running out of the break with another round of holiday tournaments to close out December and begin the new year.

The action begins on Thursday, Dec. 28, with the starts of the Watkins New Year’s Invitational and the Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament. Both run through Saturday, Dec. 30. Cushing hosts the Watkins, while all games of the Nichols-Belmont Hill Tournament are at Belmont Hill.

The North Yarmouth Academy Holiday Faceoff and Nobles-St. Sebastian’s New Year’s Showcase each runs from Friday to Saturday.