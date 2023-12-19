New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

14 standouts from the Flood-Marr Tournament

Avatar photo
By

Anthony Biakabutuka had a memorable 2023 Flood-Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — Aside from Hotchkiss being in the third-place game, the Flood-Marr wasn't full of upsets like the other prep tournaments. Kimball Union and Salisbury in the final would've been the popular prediction before the weekend, so it was no surprise the two battled in the championship, with KUA coming out on top, 5-2. 

The biggest storyline of the weekend was the number of strong standouts — both committed and uncommitted — who had really strong showings. 

There are three uncommitted players in particular who I would expect to get heightened levels of interest from colleges after their showings this weekend. 

Let's dive into the standouts from the Flood-Marr Tournament. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

14 standouts from the Flood-Marr Tournament

MILTON, Mass. — Aside from Hotchkiss being in the third-place game, the Flood-Marr wasn't full of upsets like the other prep tournaments. Kimball Union and…
Read More
Maude Niemann

10 takeaways from the Harrington Invitational Tournament

DEDHAM, Mass. — Nobles rolled to a 4-0-0 sweep of the Harrington Invitational Tournament with a 4-0 victory over St. Paul's to win its sixth…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: Holiday tournaments create chaos in the top 10

If you're a fan of chaos, you probably enjoyed the boys prep holiday tournaments this weekend. The previous top three teams in the region suffered…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter