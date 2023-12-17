3 stars from Holderness’ tournament championship win over Groton

Holderness celebrates after winning the 2023 Groton/Lawrence Tournament championship. (Holderness Photo)

GROTON, Mass. — In the Groton/Lawrence Tournament Championship, Holderness took down Groton, 7-4.

The title game was a back-and-forth matchup, with momentum swinging to either side at a feverish pace. That all changed shortly after the puck dropped in the third period when Holderness senior forward Aaron VanWie found the back of the net for his second goal of the afternoon, knotting the game at 4-4. Then, only a few short minutes later, senior forward Caden Wells broke the tie and shifted the momentum back to Holderness.

It was momentum they would not yield.