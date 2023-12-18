Brendan Giles netted two goals in the Kevin Mutch tournament championship game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In the Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament title game, Brunswick took down St. Sebastian's, 3-2, on Sunday.

The Henry T. Lane Rink was hopping in the final minute, as St. Sebastian's forward Colin Gorman had just scored to bring the Arrows to within a goal. After pulling goalie Pelle Russo, the Arrows managed several good looks but could not finish any of their chances. The Bruins held the puck along the boards and ran out the clock.

When the final horn sounded, the extracurriculars were just beginning. Following the hard-fought and physical game, scrums broke out between the teams. Once the two sides were separated, the Bruins were crowned champions.

The chippiness of the game played into the Bruins' favor, as Brunswick head coach Mike Kennedy noted after the game.